Malaysia Edition: New arrival card for foreigners | New PM contender from PAS

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Malaysia’s immigration authority has postponed plans to impose a new digital entry form on foreign arrivals to Jan 1, after its rushed kick-off date of Dec 1 sowed confusion at the country’s borders. 

The move comes amid reports last week of delays at immigration checkpoints, which some have attributed to uncertainty over the new regulations.

Separately, Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz has mooted using a QR code to clear travellers across the Singapore border to match the republic’s new system, which is set to come into operation in early 2024.

Turning to political news, Malaysia’s opposition scored a landslide victory at the Kemaman by-election in its stronghold of Terengganu over the weekend. Winning the Parliamentary seat has propelled the eastern state’s chief minister Samsuri Mokhtar to the fore, as a potential prime minister candidate for Parti Islam SeMalaysia and the Perikatan Nasional alliance. 

Singaporeans exempt from Malaysia digital arrival card that applies to foreigners from Jan 1

The digital card is aimed at safeguarding security and keeping track of travellers’ whereabouts.

Terengganu Menteri Besar seen as PM contender for Malaysian opposition after poll win

A non-cleric, Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar is seen as more palatable to non-Malay and urban Malay voters.

Australia to tighten laws after detainees including Malaysian in Mongolian murder case freed

Australia has a policy of not deporting people who face the death penalty.

Ex-Malaysian PM Muhyiddin gets passport back for overseas holiday, medical check-up in S’pore

He still faces money-laundering charges which are pending in court.

Concert in Kelantan with sexy Thai entertainers stirs controversy

The PAS state government has been accused of double standards for allowing the concert to go ahead.

