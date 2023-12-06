Malaysia Edition: New arrival card for foreigners | New PM contender from PAS

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Malaysia’s immigration authority has postponed plans to impose a new digital entry form on foreign arrivals to Jan 1, after its rushed kick-off date of Dec 1 sowed confusion at the country’s borders.

The move comes amid reports last week of delays at immigration checkpoints, which some have attributed to uncertainty over the new regulations.

Separately, Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz has mooted using a QR code to clear travellers across the Singapore border to match the republic’s new system, which is set to come into operation in early 2024.

Turning to political news, Malaysia’s opposition scored a landslide victory at the Kemaman by-election in its stronghold of Terengganu over the weekend. Winning the Parliamentary seat has propelled the eastern state’s chief minister Samsuri Mokhtar to the fore, as a potential prime minister candidate for Parti Islam SeMalaysia and the Perikatan Nasional alliance.

