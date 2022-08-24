Malaysia Edition: Najib goes to jail | PM Ismail's first year in office

Najib Razak has gone directly to jail. He may, however, have to collect RM210 million from somewhere to pay the fine after the Federal Court dismissed his final appeal against a conviction related to the 1MDB scandal that landed him with a 12-year sentence.

The dramatic hearing which saw a series of lawyers walk in and out of the court room for the former premier drew to a close on Tuesday with reactions predictably divided along partisan lines.

Politically, this will strengthen Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s hand, even as he starts his second year in power

But having presided over an impressive list of democratic reforms, the key challenge ahead of a general election that must be held within a year is the economy, with Budget 2023 set to be the final supply bill before national polls.

The average Malaysian is still struggling in the aftermath of Covid-19 and surging inflation from disruptions to the global supply chain has not helped.

Drama of Najib's week in court

The former premier's lawyers failed in their last ditch attempts to delay the hearing. 

One rival down for Ismail Sabri

Najib going to jail could open up a path to more control over Umno for PM Ismail.

Mixed reactions to Najib ruling

Najib's supporters lament he did not get justice, while others hail the court decision as justice served.

PM Ismail's first year in office

Ismail Sabri is often underestimated by his friends and foes but has proven himself to be a survivor, an observer says.

Umno meetings expose rift between party leaders

Umno chief Zahid is pushing for elections this year, while PM Ismail has been resisting such calls in order to bolster his position. 

Ismail's reforms aimed at staying in power

Analysts say the prime minister's moves during his term have been borne out of political expediency.

KL walks tightrope for election budget as deficit soars

The upcoming budget is expected to contain populist measures as it precedes a general election.

Mother of four turns cake shop into cafe to draw customers

Soaring inflation ate into her earnings and robbed her of customers.

