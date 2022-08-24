Malaysia Edition: Najib goes to jail | PM Ismail's first year in office

Najib Razak has gone directly to jail. He may, however, have to collect RM210 million from somewhere to pay the fine after the Federal Court dismissed his final appeal against a conviction related to the 1MDB scandal that landed him with a 12-year sentence.

The dramatic hearing which saw a series of lawyers walk in and out of the court room for the former premier drew to a close on Tuesday with reactions predictably divided along partisan lines.

Politically, this will strengthen Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s hand, even as he starts his second year in power.

But having presided over an impressive list of democratic reforms, the key challenge ahead of a general election that must be held within a year is the economy, with Budget 2023 set to be the final supply bill before national polls.

The average Malaysian is still struggling in the aftermath of Covid-19 and surging inflation from disruptions to the global supply chain has not helped.

Visit our microsite for more GE-related stories.