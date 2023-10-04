Malaysia Edition: Lowest-earners voted for opposition | Changes to education system draw flak

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
11 min ago

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been making all the right noises about addressing cost of living issues, even threatening action against rice hoarders amid a shortage of the staple grain for Malaysians. 

Official data shows that poorer Malaysians have tended to back the opposition Perikatan Nasional alliance since November’s general election, making the economy a direct factor in the longevity of the Anwar administration. 

But that is not the only challenge facing the Pakatan Harapan chief. Talk of a Cabinet reshuffle has reached a crescendo even as his government deals with the return of the haze and concerns over the quality of public education.

