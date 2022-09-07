Malaysia Edition: Little love lost for Rosmah | Investors steering clear

After Najib Razak became Malaysia’s first ex-premier to be jailed, his once powerful wife Rosmah Mansor was also convicted of graft last week. She remains free on bail, pending an appeal.

But while former Umno chief Najib has pockets of supporters who continue to claim he's innocent, there has been little sympathy for Rosmah whose lavish lifestyle and courtroom dramatics have been well documented.

Najib has applied for a royal pardon, meaning he will remain Pekan MP for now. But he is still barred from contesting in a general election if he is not freed before polls are held.

The business community is meanwhile waiting with bated breath for the national vote due anytime in the next 12 months, in hopes the outcome will provide more political and policy certainty after years of instability following Malaysia’s first ever change of government in 2018.

That landmark result however still falls short of prominent activist Haris Ibrahim's high standards. Despite being diagnosed with terminal cancer, he fights on to realise his wish - for Malaysia to elect leaders with integrity.

