Malaysia Edition: Landslide tragedy prompts review | Anwar wins confidence vote

Tragedy struck last Friday when a landslide saw nearly half a million cubic metres of dirt collapse on a campsite, killing 25 people. Search and rescue operations continue for eight campers who remain missing and are feared dead. Another 61 victims were safely rescued.

Authorities are still investigating the cause, but the disaster has prompted a move towards reviewing existing regulations on hillside developments, as well as safety measures for outdoor activities such as camping and hiking especially during the monsoon season.

Turning to politics - it’s confirmed. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government of strange bedfellows is a solid bloc.

A two-day parliamentary sitting this week saw his so-called unity government cruise through a confidence vote before passing a temporary supply Bill to ensure the administration remains funded until he can review Budget 2023.

The Anwar government's apparent two-thirds supermajority in Parliament is backed by exactly 148 of the 222 MPs, so any reforms which require amending the Constitution could still be a touch and go affair.