Malaysia Edition: Landslide tragedy prompts review | Anwar wins confidence vote

Tragedy struck last Friday when a landslide saw nearly half a million cubic metres of dirt collapse on a campsite, killing 25 people. Search and rescue operations continue for eight campers who remain missing and are feared dead. Another 61 victims were safely rescued.
Authorities are still investigating the cause, but the disaster has prompted a move towards reviewing existing regulations on hillside developments, as well as safety measures for outdoor activities such as camping and hiking especially during the monsoon season.
Turning to politics - it’s confirmed. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government of strange bedfellows is a solid bloc.
A two-day parliamentary sitting this week saw his so-called unity government cruise through a confidence vote before passing a temporary supply Bill to ensure the administration remains funded until he can review Budget 2023.
The Anwar government's apparent two-thirds supermajority in Parliament is backed by exactly 148 of the 222 MPs, so any reforms which require amending the Constitution could still be a touch and go affair.
PM Anwar cruises through Day One of Parliament
The only blot in the copybook was that his administration’s claim of a two-thirds super majority was not affirmed in a confidence vote.
Budget 2023 likely to be trimmed down
Allocation for development expenditure could be smaller as the government focuses on rising costs of living and food security.
Calls for stricter safety standards after landslide
Increasing regularity of flash floods and landslides in recent years is a clear sign that such incidents are not down to sheer bad luck.
What we know so far about the landslide
Graft busters probe expenditures of past two govts
At least eight government agencies were raided, but no political big name has been hauled up for questioning for now.
Opposition lines up new leaders out of ex-PM Muhyiddin’s shadow
Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin will be opposition leader, while PAS' secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has been appointed chief Whip for PN’s 74 MPs.
Malaysians saving less, most do not have enough retirement funds
A recent survey revealed that 70 per cent of Malaysians saved less than RM500 (S$153) per month this year or did not save at all.
