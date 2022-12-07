Malaysia Edition: Controversial Cabinet | Hopes on Anwar-Rafizi team

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has appointed his Cabinet, which has come in at 28 members, only slightly trimmed down from previous Cabinets instead of the 25 he had initially indicated.

This reflects the need to appease various factions in his disparate “unity government”, with several controversial picks including the return of Umno president Zahid Hamidi as deputy premier despite facing dozens of graft charges.

The Pakatan Harapan chief also began attacking decisions made by previous governments, a move which is potentially controversial as they included leaders who are part of his current administration.

A deepening witch hunt could destabilise his government, which presides over a racially polarised political landscape that could yet present challenges in coming months, let alone the entire five-year term.

