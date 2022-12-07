Malaysia Edition: Controversial Cabinet | Hopes on Anwar-Rafizi team

Asian Insider: Malaysian Insider helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has appointed his Cabinet, which has come in at 28 members, only slightly trimmed down from previous Cabinets instead of the 25 he had initially indicated.
This reflects the need to appease various factions in his disparate “unity government”, with several controversial picks including the return of Umno president Zahid Hamidi as deputy premier despite facing dozens of graft charges.
The Pakatan Harapan chief also began attacking decisions made by previous governments, a move which is potentially controversial as they included leaders who are part of his current administration.
A deepening witch hunt could destabilise his government, which presides over a racially polarised political landscape that could yet present challenges in coming months, let alone the entire five-year term.
Follow ST's coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments.
Stay safe, and thank you for reading The Straits Times.
Anwar’s Cabinet appeases warlords, but not the public
The new PM has probably secured the short-term stability of his government, but at great political cost.
New Cabinet sworn in as criticism swirls over controversial appointments
Transport Minister Anthony Loke said there'll be checks and balances with regard to PM Anwar holding the finance portfolio.
Anwar halts $2b flood projects, hints Treasury chief will be replaced
Sources say Treasury's top civil servant has been asked to go on leave by the new administration.
Hopes on Anwar-Rafizi team to mend economy
Mr Rafizi, a chartered accountant by training, helmed various managerial roles in Petronas for six years.
$185b scandal: Serious procedural breaches during Muhyiddin administration, says PM Anwar
Former PM Muhyiddin said he has never pocketed or misused any funds meant to help the people.
Umno chief Zahid returns to power as DPM
Election reveals deeply divided electorate
Zafrul draws more flak after absence from Cabinet meeting
He was appointed international trade minister despite failing to win his parliamentary contest.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it directly in your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at stshare@sph.com.sg