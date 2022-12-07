Malaysia Edition: Controversial Cabinet | Hopes on Anwar-Rafizi team

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
13 min ago

Asian Insider: Malaysian Insider helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has appointed his Cabinet, which has come in at 28 members, only slightly trimmed down from previous Cabinets instead of the 25 he had initially indicated.

This reflects the need to appease various factions in his disparate “unity government”, with several controversial picks including the return of Umno president Zahid Hamidi as deputy premier despite facing dozens of graft charges.

The Pakatan Harapan chief also began attacking decisions made by previous governments, a move which is potentially controversial as they included leaders who are part of his current administration.

A deepening witch hunt could destabilise his government, which presides over a racially polarised political landscape that could yet present challenges in coming months, let alone the entire five-year term.

Follow ST's coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments.

Stay safe, and thank you for reading The Straits Times.

Anwar’s Cabinet appeases warlords, but not the public

The new PM has probably secured the short-term stability of his government, but at great political cost.

READ MORE HERE

New Cabinet sworn in as criticism swirls over controversial appointments

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said there'll be checks and balances with regard to PM Anwar holding the finance portfolio.

READ MORE HERE

Anwar halts $2b flood projects, hints Treasury chief will be replaced

Sources say Treasury's top civil servant has been asked to go on leave by the new administration.

READ MORE HERE

Hopes on Anwar-Rafizi team to mend economy

Mr Rafizi, a chartered accountant by training, helmed various managerial roles in Petronas for six years.

READ MORE HERE

$185b scandal: Serious procedural breaches during Muhyiddin administration, says PM Anwar

Former PM Muhyiddin said he has never pocketed or misused any funds meant to help the people.

READ MORE HERE

Umno chief Zahid returns to power as DPM

The appointment could help shore up his tenuous control of Umno.

READ MORE HERE

Election reveals deeply divided electorate

The top two winners, PAS and DAP, are parties with opposing ideologies.

READ MORE HERE

Zafrul draws more flak after absence from Cabinet meeting

He was appointed international trade minister despite failing to win his parliamentary contest.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it directly in your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at stshare@sph.com.sg

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top