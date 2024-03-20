Malaysia Edition: Chinese new villages spark controversy | Mahathir out of hospital

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Despite the Malaysian government’s long-standing policy of criminalising speech that could stir up ethnic tensions, it is lawmakers within Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s own multi-coalition administration who have been at loggerheads with each other over issues of race.

This past week, several issues such as reviewing vernacular education, gazetting Chinese new villages as heritage sites, and even socks bearing the word “Allah”, have continued to spark feuds between partners in the so-called unity government - Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Umno.

Umno has been struggling to regain Malay support.

Thankfully, some leaders are taking steps to have civil discussions over coffee, but whether these will bear fruit remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, a controversial constitutional amendment that could deprive thousands of abandoned children from automatically gaining citizenship has the more progressive segments of the ruling bloc up in arms.

On the economic front, Malaysia’s mission to seek rare earth processing technology from China appears to be a long shot given Beijing’s protectionist stance towards controlling the minerals crucial to high-technology applications ranging from smartphones to electric vehicles, and even military assets.

