Malaysia Edition: Chinese new villages spark controversy | Mahathir out of hospital

Despite the Malaysian government’s long-standing policy of criminalising speech that could stir up ethnic tensions, it is lawmakers within Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s own multi-coalition administration who have been at loggerheads with each other over issues of race.
This past week, several issues such as reviewing vernacular education, gazetting Chinese new villages as heritage sites, and even socks bearing the word “Allah”, have continued to spark feuds between partners in the so-called unity government - Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Umno.
Umno has been struggling to regain Malay support.
Thankfully, some leaders are taking steps to have civil discussions over coffee, but whether these will bear fruit remains to be seen.
Meanwhile, a controversial constitutional amendment that could deprive thousands of abandoned children from automatically gaining citizenship has the more progressive segments of the ruling bloc up in arms.
On the economic front, Malaysia’s mission to seek rare earth processing technology from China appears to be a long shot given Beijing’s protectionist stance towards controlling the minerals crucial to high-technology applications ranging from smartphones to electric vehicles, and even military assets.
Dissent within Anwar’s coalition threatens to sink controversial changes to citizenship rules
Tighter rules on registering abandoned children could result in thousands becoming stateless.
Why an idea to nominate Chinese new villages as a Unesco site got Malaysians riled up
The villages were internment camps for the Chinese during Malaysia's struggle with a communist insurgency.
Malaysia looks to China to fast-track rare-earth processing and tackle illegal exports
It hopes to extract more value from its estimated $284 billion worth of minerals that are crucial for high-tech use.
Ex-aide of Malaysian PM Anwar takes major stake in tech firm, raising governance concerns
HeiTech Padu is bidding for a $284 million deal to develop the government’s immigration system.
Malaysia calls up S'pore businessman Akbar Khan in Daim-linked probe
Mr Khan has been ordered to declare his assets and financial holdings of his family, Malaysia’s anti-graft agency said.
Umno-DAP coffee diplomacy is a good start, but differences run deep: Analysts
The two parties in Malaysia's unity government sparred over whether vernacular schools cause disunity.