Malaysia Edition: BN team-up may backfire on PH | By-elections in Sabah?

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim may have a two-thirds majority in Parliament, but his administration already faces early headwinds especially after dismal performances in two votes that were postponed from the Nov 19 general election.

His Parti Keadilan Rakyat lost Padang Serai, a parliamentary seat it had held for three terms. Meanwhile Umno, the crucial partner in his "unity government", saw its majority more than halved in the Pahang state assembly ward of Tioman.

This was likely the result of a protest vote against the ruling Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) move to form government with the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) and appoint graft-tainted leaders like BN chairman Zahid Hamidi as ministers and deputy ministers.

But having appointed Zahid loyalists to Cabinet, Datuk Seri Anwar will hope that they can triumph at party leadership polls due early next year and stave off potential instability in his government of strange bedfellows.

It is not all plain sailing for the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) either, after top Sabahan leaders announced their exit from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, the party which helms PN and is led by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.