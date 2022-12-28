Malaysia Edition: Anwar goes slow on reforms | Revenge dining spurs high-end appetites

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim may have a two-thirds supermajority in Parliament, but he still has to manoeuvre his way around pitfalls that contributed to the early demise of the first Pakatan Harapan government nearly three years ago.

Not only has the administration been careful not to step on the toes of the 1.7-million strong civil service, it has gone slow with the pace of reforms even as economic hurdles present themselves as the most pressing and urgent matters to be dealt with.

Away from politics, a Singaporean is said to be involved in a syndicate that has lured hundreds of Malaysians with fake job offers and forced them to become online scammers in Cambodia.

The final victims of the landslide just off Genting Highlands that buried a campsite were found on the ninth day of the search, bringing the death toll to 31. The tragedy has hit the camping industry hard during the normally lucrative year-end school holidays.

