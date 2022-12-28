Malaysia Edition: Anwar goes slow on reforms | Revenge dining spurs high-end appetites

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim may have a two-thirds supermajority in Parliament, but he still has to manoeuvre his way around pitfalls that contributed to the early demise of the first Pakatan Harapan government nearly three years ago.
Not only has the administration been careful not to step on the toes of the 1.7-million strong civil service, it has gone slow with the pace of reforms even as economic hurdles present themselves as the most pressing and urgent matters to be dealt with.
Away from politics, a Singaporean is said to be involved in a syndicate that has lured hundreds of Malaysians with fake job offers and forced them to become online scammers in Cambodia.
The final victims of the landslide just off Genting Highlands that buried a campsite were found on the ninth day of the search, bringing the death toll to 31. The tragedy has hit the camping industry hard during the normally lucrative year-end school holidays.
Early tests for Anwar to win civil service over
Key decisions include appointments to senior posts in the Treasury and Public Service Department.
Anwar goes slow on reform as he strengthens position
Analysts believe he is looking to consolidate his position and also redirect his focus on Malaysia’s sluggish economy.
S'porean said to run syndicate luring Malaysians to become cyber-fraud slaves
Victims who escaped say one syndicate in Myanmar is run by masterminds from China and Singapore.
As egg shortage persists, sellers scramble for more supply
Malaysia will import up to 10 million eggs daily from India as a stopgap measure until a long-term solution is found.
Campsite operators face losses after landslide
Malaysia's government ordered a blanket ban on all camping activities in the country for a week, after the incident in Batang Kali that killed 31.
High-end restaurants get a boost from ‘revenge dining’
While some Malaysians spend more to make up for lost time, fine dining's resurgence is likely limited to the well-heeled.
