Malaysia Edition: Anwar aces China trip | Belts tighten for Ramadan

Food prices remain high, affecting Malaysia’s Muslims who are tightening their belts and cutting down on Ramadan hotel buffets for breaking their fasts.

Plans to help those struggling financially by allowing contributors to the Employees Provident Fund to get bank loans supported by their savings in the statutory retirement fund have garnered mixed reactions. Detractors say contributors should be allowed to again withdraw their savings directly, even though RM145 billion (S$44 billion) had already been released from the fund during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim rebounded from brickbats over his inability to meet Saudi Arabia’s top leadership by returning from China with RM170 billion worth of memorandums of understanding, as he called for a renewed push of Belt and Road projects.

He will hope for more good news in coming weeks to head off the possibility of a second “green wave” at crucial polls to elect governments of six of Malaysia's 13 states expected by August. Analysts say a ban on political speeches in mosques is unlikely to hinder the influence of Parti Islam SeMalaysia, which is part of the opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional and currently the largest party in Parliament

