Malaysia Edition: Anwar aces China trip | Belts tighten for Ramadan

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
Dear ST reader,
Food prices remain high, affecting Malaysia’s Muslims who are tightening their belts and cutting down on Ramadan hotel buffets for breaking their fasts.
Plans to help those struggling financially by allowing contributors to the Employees Provident Fund to get bank loans supported by their savings in the statutory retirement fund have garnered mixed reactions. Detractors say contributors should be allowed to again withdraw their savings directly, even though RM145 billion (S$44 billion) had already been released from the fund during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim rebounded from brickbats over his inability to meet Saudi Arabia’s top leadership by returning from China with RM170 billion worth of memorandums of understanding, as he called for a renewed push of Belt and Road projects.
He will hope for more good news in coming weeks to head off the possibility of a second “green wave” at crucial polls to elect governments of six of Malaysia's 13 states expected by August. Analysts say a ban on political speeches in mosques is unlikely to hinder the influence of Parti Islam SeMalaysia, which is part of the opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional and currently the largest party in Parliament
Follow ST's coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments. And thank you for reading The Straits Times.
S’pore drivers may be able to use credit, debit cards to enter JB by Sept 2024: Malaysia minister
Malaysia is looking to let drivers have other payment options than Touch 'n Go at checkpoints and for highway tolls.
Ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak fails in bid to get 1MDB-linked conviction reviewed
He remains in jail, serving a 12-year sentence for misappropriating $12.7 million from SRC International.
Malaysia’s plan for bank loans to be granted against retirement savings draws ire
More than half of EPF members under the age of 55 have less than $3,012 in their account as at end-2022.
Malaysians tighten belts during Ramadan as food prices continue to rise
Malaysian PM Anwar calls for revived push for China’s Belt and Road projects
He said the development programme best exemplifies solidarity and cooperation between countries in Asia.
Sermon ban will not diminish PAS’ widespread influence, say analysts
It has already established a strong network across many religious institutions in the country.