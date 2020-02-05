Malaysia confirms first citizen infected

Malaysia yesterday confirmed the first citizen to be infected with the coronavirus. The man had travelled to Singapore for a meeting last month with colleagues that included one from Wuhan.

In India, the state of Kerala yesterday declared the virus a "state calamity", in a move aimed at containing its spread.

In Hong Kong, a 39-year-old man became the first to die in the city after being infected.

The coronavirus has claimed at least 427 lives, infected more than 20,400 people in China, and spread to more than two dozen countries.

China has appealed for medical supplies including surgical masks.

The Singapore Government will support efforts to raise funds to help communities in China. It will provide seed funding of $1 million and also medicine, medical supplies and diagnostic test kits for the virus for use in laboratories, Singapore's Foreign Ministry said yesterday in a statement.