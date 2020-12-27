Malay/Muslims here have helped keep virus from spreading further: Masagos

Malay/Muslim Singaporeans have responded in a responsible way to Covid-19 this year and helped keep the coronavirus from spreading further, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said last Friday.

Mr Masagos, who is also the Minister for Social and Family Development, highlighted how the community not only stepped up to help one another, but also played their part in curbing the spread of the virus in Singapore.

During a media interview with Malay/Muslim leaders on Dec 18, the minister held up the adjustments the community made to its way of life to prevent the virus situation from worsening here.

These include accepting the closure of mosques, the suspension of congregational prayers, the postponement of the haj pilgrimage and the inability to visit loved ones during Hari Raya celebrations.

At the same time, Malay/Muslim Singaporeans worked to help those among them who were most in need.

Mr Masagos said the community raised $3 million for the SGUnited Buka Puasa - a ground-up effort during the fasting month of Ramadan, which began in late April and coincided with the circuit breaker.

The amount, which was raised within a month of its launch, was used to distribute food to 20,000 front-liners and needy families on a daily basis. "These are all great outcomes from the spirit of togetherness in our community - the level of achievement, of being educated in an open society, being able to get the community together," said Mr Masagos.

"Not only for what it needs for itself, but also to contribute towards not spreading the virus to other people because of the practices that we are used to."

He said that through the sound advice and cooperation of religious authorities and medical experts in the community, clear guidelines for religious social activities could be given promptly.

Large-scale religious activities have been known to be flashpoints for Covid-19 clusters to develop.

A notable one was a Muslim missionary movement's gathering at a mosque on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur from Feb 27 to March 1, which reportedly involved up to 10,000 people and resulted in several imported cases of the virus.

​$3 million The amount the community raised for the SGUnited Buka Puasa - a ground-up effort during the fasting month of Ramadan, which began in late April and coincided with the circuit breaker. The money was used to distribute food for 20,000 front-liners and needy families on a daily basis.

Following this, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore decided to close mosques in Singapore later in March.

Asked whether it would be possible to resume special congregational prayers - known as terawih prayers - at mosques during next year's Ramadan, Mr Masagos said the authorities hope to allow for them to continue and multiple, shorter sessions could be considered.