Malay/Muslims embraced tough decisions: Minister

Malay/Muslim Singaporeans have acted in an exemplary way during the Covid-19 pandemic these past two years and helped prevent the coronavirus from spreading further, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli has said.

The community has embraced tough decisions and adapted to challenges posed by the virus, he said during an interview with Malay/Muslim leaders last week.

"For the last two years, our community has been exemplary in the response to Covid-19, particularly during the beginning of Covid-19 when we had to make very difficult decisions."

These included the closure of mosques and postponement of the haj pilgrimage, said Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health.

Congregational prayers were suspended as well, while the community adjusted to not being able to visit loved ones during Hari Raya celebrations.

Such measures were possible because of the community's support for its religious leaders as well as medical experts, who have been able to put up appropriate guidance, said Mr Masagos.

The minister made special mention of how the religious teachers here, or asatizah, rallied to help the community understand the need for such decisions.

He said this was unlike the case in many other countries, where there were disputes between religious scholars on why safety measures had to be taken.

He noted that while fatigue in the fight against Covid-19 might be setting in, the community here still supports the Government's measures in tackling the disease.

Mr Masagos highlighted other areas where Malays here have done well, including in education and work.

The latest census data released in June showed an increase in the number of those with post-secondary qualifications in the community.

The data also reflected that the number of Malays holding pro-fessional, managerial, executive and technical jobs has increased, and that a larger proportion of them are employed in fast-growing sectors such as information and communications, financial and insurance services, and professional services.

But the data showed a worrying trend relating to home ownership, noted Mr Masagos.

Census 2020 showed that while most Malay families, like other Singaporean families, own their homes, the proportion of Malay households in rental flats has increased.

The data showed that the number of Malay households in one-and two-room Housing Board rental flats more than doubled in the past decade, from about 9,100 in 2010 to about 18,600 last year.

In comparison, the number went up from 28,000 to 28,700 for Chinese households, and from 4,600 to 6,800 for Indian households.

Mr Masagos said that to address this, the Government has introduced Project DIAN @ M3, a programme that seeks to improve the lot of Malay families in public rental flats by providing holistic support through national and community initiatives, with the aim of guiding them towards owning their own homes.

The scheme was launched last Sunday and is managed by the Engagement Coordination Office under the Government's M3 programme.

M3 is a tie-up between self-help group Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore and the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council, or Mesra.

