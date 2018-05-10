Making a splash

Slowly but steadily, they practise under the watchful eye of coach Mohd Faizal Mohammed, 31.

Every Wednesday, it is a splashing good time at Hougang Swimming Complex for 20 children and youth from Chen Su Lan Methodist Children's Home and The Salvation Army's Gracehaven. It is part of SportCares' Swimming Programme, a free course to help them build water confidence.

