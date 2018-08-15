Making a legacy out of mead

The craft beer craze is far from over, but there is another local brew bubbling - mead.

Mead is an alcoholic drink made by fermenting honey and water.

Mr Simon Zhao started his own locally made label, Rachelle The Rabbit Meadery, in 2016 and now has six different flavours on offer.

“I want to make mead that is as elegant as wine, and yet as versatile as beer,” said the 33-year-old, whose background is in chemical and biomolecular engineering.

“It can have different flavour profiles, ranging from dry to sweet.”

He uses a variety of spices, such as nutmeg and cinnamon, and dried fruits to create different notes in his home brews.

The father of a two-year-old girl said he was inspired by the Chinese nu er hong wine and wanted to craft a collection for his daughter when she grows up.

“By the time my daughter gets married, I will have an array of 20 to 30 different meads to give her as a wedding gift.”

Learn how Mr Zhao makes his own mead, from brewing to delivery, in this episode of Made in Singapore.

