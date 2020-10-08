Make support for PWD employment part of policy, says Halimah

Supporting the employment of people with disabilities (PWDs) should be made part of the national policy on jobs, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

She was visiting social service agency Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS) when she called upon co-workers and customers to provide a supportive environment for PWDs in the workplace.

Noting that Covid-19 has made the under-representation of PWDs in the workforce even more obvious, Madam Halimah said: "A national policy on jobs which include PWD will ensure greater focus and planning, including the kind of infrastructure that is needed to promote their employment instead of subsequent adaptation which is more difficult to do.

"Also, with technology as the enabler, more work can be done from home or at centres such as CPAS, so there should be more job opportunities accessible to them."

According to figures released by the Ministry of Manpower last year, the resident employment rate for people with disabilities was 28.6 per cent, while another 4.2 per cent were active job seekers.

To build a more inclusive workforce, over 140 organisations have signed the President's Challenge Enabling Employment Pledge since it was launched in March. Madam Halimah urged more companies to come on board the initiative.

Mr Bobby Lee Seng Tong, a trainee at CPAS, shared his experience of being discriminated against at the workplace. The 54-year-old, who has had cerebral palsy since birth, has been retrenched twice in the past, with employers not being clear to him regarding his termination.

Mr Lee was previously assigned to operate CPAS push carts at Changi General Hospital. As push-cart operations are suspended due to Covid-19, he is working at CPAS' Goodwill, Rehabilitation and Occupational Workshop (Grow) under sheltered employment.

Finding stable employment and commuting daily are challenges facing Mr Lee, who uses crutches and needs space to manoeuvre himself. With increased social awareness of special needs, employers would better understand the challenges facing PWDs and adjust their expectations accordingly, he said.

CPAS is commemorating World Cerebral Palsy Day, which fell on Tuesday, with a fund-raising campaign that runs until Oct 31.

The #SpareYourChangeforSuzy campaign aims to reach out to at least 100 individual or corporate fund-raisers to help CPAS achieve a target of $100,000 in donations. The campaign began in August and has raised over $50,000 to date.

For more information on the campaign, go to https://cpas.org.sg/world-cerebral-palsy-day-2020/