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Majority of residents of brick-faced Tampines blocks vote for paint that matches original colour

The decision was made after more than three-quarters of the residents of the eight blocks had cast their votes for one of three proposed colour schemes.

SINGAPORE – An iconic eight-block public housing project in Tampines with a distinctive brick-faced facade will be painted a colour that matches the blocks’ original paintwork.

The decision was made after more than three-quarters of the residents of the eight blocks – 497A to D, 497F to H and 497J Tampines Street 45 – had cast their votes for one of three proposed colour schemes in the planned Repairs and Redecoration (R&R) exercise to fix water seepage issues.

The second colour option largely retains the original colour palette but introduces some variations. The third is a complete overhaul of the blocks’ look.

A family looking at the different colour schemes pasted at the void deck of Block 497A Tampines Street 45 on Sept 19. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The result of the poll, conducted between Aug 31 and Sept 13 , was announced by Tampines North grassroots adviser David Neo at a Kopitalk X Precinct Dialogue held on Sept 19 at a nearby multi-purpose hall.

Over 80 residents from the neighbourhood attended the dialogue where Neo, who is also Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, spoke about housing upgrades, estate maintenance and rodents, said a resident who gave his name only as Wai.

Civil servant Justin Quek, 28, said he is not surprised with residents’ choice.

“Everybody wants these colours because that’s the estate’s identity,” said Quek, who has lived at Block 497A since he was born.

Civil servant Justin Quek, 28, resident of Block 497A Tampines Street 45 on Sept 19. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Wai, a 66-year-old retiree, said Mr Neo had asked residents whether they wanted the block’s distinctive brick-clad facades painted over, or preserved with a clear, water-resistant coat to prevent seepage.

“Many of us prefer the original bricks, but some of the blocks in the 498 series have already been painted over,” Wai noted. “ There’s no changing that now .”

In a statement to ST on Sept 8, Tampines Town Council said residents had expressed various views on how the works should be carried out for the blocks.

“Some would like a more colourful paint scheme and a move away from the brick facade, while others feel that the exposed brick facades should be preserved because of their distinctive character and heritage value,” said the town council.

It added it considered residents’ feedback during the last R&R cycle from 2017 to 2019, and painted areas of the walls affected by water seepage, using a colour that closely matched the original brickwork.

“However, as the brickwork has aged since, further seepage has affected residents’ homes,” the town council said.

Mr Wai, 66, speaking to the reporter after Kopitalk X Precinct Dialogue with MP David Neo at Block 498N Multi-purpose Hall @ Tampines Street 45 on Sept 19. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

To highlight the estate’s heritage, Neo invited architectural photographer Darren Soh, 50, to speak about the historical significance of the 497 series blocks. These blocks were the first flats designed by private architects under the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) Design and Build Scheme.

Soh said that the layout of the three massive community courtyards enclosed by the blocks was revolutionary when it was built in 1994.

“This estate is one of the last remaining HDB precincts from the 1990s that still retains its original colours. The majority of the others have been painted over, some several times,” said Soh.

Longtime resident Razali Talib, 64, agreed that the earthy tones and unpainted brickwork give the precinct a unique charm.

“The estate is busier now but looking at the blocks relaxes me,” said Mr Razali, who has lived there for over two decades.