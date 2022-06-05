Majority of platform workers have no immediate plans to leave their jobs: Poll

Private-hire driver Jeremiah Cheong, 51, has been with Grab for over three years. He has no plans to change jobs, due to a mismatch between his skills and what is needed in the current labour market.

He said: "At this age, after leaving the construction sector and without any relevant skills to seek employment in another industry, I will most probably stay in this job."

Many workers enjoy the flexibility that comes with platform work.

Former sales associate Muhammad Farhan Mohamad Hamdi, 32, took up food-delivery work with foodpanda in 2019 so he could set aside more time to care for his 67-year-old mother.

"Sometimes, I would have to take my mother to the hospital for check-ups. With my previous job, I could not take time off to do that," he said. "But with delivery riding, I feel like I have the flexibility to cater to her needs."

He works 40 hours a week and earns about $2,200 monthly, similar to his previous pay.

Almost 20 per cent of workers polled said they earn about $4,000 a month, with a select group getting more than $6,000 monthly.

But some see platform work as a stint, and have plans to leave. These include workers with bachelor's or even master's degrees. Of the platform workers surveyed, almost half have at least a diploma.

Business management graduate Jeevan John Menon, 31, started driving for Grab last year after he was retrenched from his account manager job during the pandemic.

"I had no choice. I had to jump into something to earn fast, especially since my partner and I were looking to apply for a flat," he said. "I look forward to not having to drive daily."

Meanwhile, an advisory committee on platform workers, comprising representatives from the Government, labour movement, industry and academia, is reviewing how to strengthen employment protections and ensure a more balanced relationship between workers and platforms.

It has been looking into three key areas of concern: enhancing housing and retirement adequacy, providing financial protection in the event of work injury, and strengthening representation.

Giving an update in Parliament in April, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon said the committee had already reached out to more than 20,000 platform workers and received 1,200 submissions from workers. Over half of these submissions indicated support for mandatory Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

The committee is expected to give its recommendations later this year.

Ms Nisha Arikrishnan, 25, a part-time food delivery rider with foodpanda, said: "The lack of progression and lack of orders during the wee hours make the pay range terrible. For the distance travelled, the amount paid per order is ridiculous."

More than one in three - or 34.6 per cent - of the workers polled said they put in 10 or more hours a day on average. Unsurprisingly, most of them are full-timers.

Mr Nik Quek, 45, has been driving for Grab for over six years. He said the job is getting "too tough", and hopes the authorities can limit the number of hours drivers can log in to a platform each day.

"To earn enough profits, one needs to be on the road for at least 12 hours a day," he added. "I know some drivers have gone to the extent of driving 14 to 22 hours a day.

"This is very unhealthy as some of them doze off while driving or at red lights."

•Additional reporting by Malavika Menon, Deon Loke and Kolette Lim