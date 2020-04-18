Major food charities, some counselling services can continue to provide aid

Major food charities can continue to deliver cooked food and food supplies to those in need.

Some counselling services run by social service agencies (SSAs) can also keep operating.

Although only essential services are allowed to function during the month-long circuit breaker, these social services have made the cut after the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) earlier said the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) would decide on the issue.

Volunteer groups and SSAs then sought permission from NCSS to continue their services providing essential aid.

"Major food charities such as Willing Hearts, Food from the Heart, The Food Bank and Free Food For All have been white-listed to continue with the delivery of cooked food and food supplies to those in need," a ministry spokesman told The Straits Times on Thursday.

The white-listed counselling agencies are currently providing counselling services remotely, and these services will complement the National Care Hotline launched earlier this month to provide emotional support to those distressed by the Covid-19 crisis.

The MSF had previously said that only selected social service facilities providing essential services should remain open during the circuit breaker period, such as Social Service Offices, which administer the Government's financial aid schemes, shelters for the homeless and homes for youth offenders.

Non-essential social services have been suspended or reduced during this period.

"While we want to ensure that our vulnerable continue to be supported with essential aid, we need to also comply with the circuit breaker by minimising movement and interaction of people to reduce the risk of virus transmission through the community," said the MSF spokesman.

She added: "To protect our beneficiaries, staff and volunteers, we therefore require tight coordination and mutual support among agencies and community groups so that the vulnerable receive essential aid even as we adhere to the stringent safe distancing measures."

For social service agencies to remain open during this time, they must be serving an essential and urgent need that is not already being met, the MSF spokesman said.

"NCSS will also take into consideration the geographical distribution of SSAs and their beneficiaries when white-listing the agencies, to ensure that the delivery of essential aid is coordinated and the vulnerable are adequately served."

The spokesman said that NCSS is speeding up the process as it recognises the urgent nature of many of these white-listing applications.

This is particularly so for agencies involved in distributing food and rations.