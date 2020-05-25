Maintain a positive mindset, S'pore Mufti tells Muslims

The Covid-19 pandemic which cast a shadow over Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations this year is an inconvenience which Muslims need to adapt to and they must maintain a positive mindset, said Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir in his annual sermon yesterday.

The celebrations were muted this year, with the 70 mosques closed and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore reminding people days ago that they should not pay visits or gather in person.

President Halimah Yacob hosted more than 120 visitors - beneficiaries from social service agencies - on a virtual tour of the Istana through video-conferencing, instead of an open house.

In dormitories across the island, Muslim workers prayed and watched the Mufti's Hari Raya sermon in their rooms.

And while in previous years, they might have flocked to a mosque for a celebratory spread, some 200,000 of them enjoyed a special catered lunch at their dorms instead.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS