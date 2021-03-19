Covid-19

Main curbs should remain: Experts

  • Published
    37 min ago

Enhanced restrictions over Chinese New Year here may have helped keep infections low, avoiding the surges seen in other countries following festive periods. Experts said many of these measures should remain until 70 per cent to 80 per cent of people here are vaccinated.

