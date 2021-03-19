Enhanced restrictions over Chinese New Year here may have helped keep infections low, avoiding the surges seen in other countries following festive periods. Experts said many of these measures should remain until 70 per cent to 80 per cent of people here are vaccinated.
Covid-19
Main curbs should remain: Experts
- Published37 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 19, 2021, with the headline 'Main curbs should remain: Experts'. Subscribe
Topics: