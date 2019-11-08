Maid who died in tragic road accident had child of her own

A maid who died in an accident in Lentor Avenue on Tuesday, after reportedly pushing her employer's two-year-old son out of harm's way, had a child of her own.

Ms Jaspreet Kaur, 29, had been working in Singapore for about three months when the fatal accident happened, her employers told The Straits Times at their apartment in Bullion Park Condominium yesterday.

Ms Kaur, who was from the state of Punjab in India, leaves behind a seven-year-old child.

"She was good at her work and was very close to our son. He keeps looking for her in the house," said Ms Kaur's employer, the mother of the boy.

This was Ms Kaur's first time working here as a maid, she added.

The family, who said arrangements are being made to send her body home, declined to be named.

The boy, who was conscious when taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital after the accident, has since been discharged.

A 44-year-old driver has been arrested for careless driving, causing death. Investigations are ongoing.

The police said they were informed of the accident in Lentor Avenue, towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, at about 10.55am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also responded to the accident. Ms Kaur was unconscious when she was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where she died.

Chinese-language evening paper Shin Min Daily News said she was pushing the child in a stroller while crossing the road. Ms Kaur pushed the child out of harm's way before the car hit her, the paper reported.

A pair of woman's shoes lay on the road, some distance from a black car, before police picked them up, said Ms Lynn Aslina, 50, who sent photos of the accident scene to citizen journalism site Stomp.

Ms Aslina, who works in human resource, was travelling to Yio Chu Kang on bus service 857 at about 12.10pm when she saw police officers at the scene. The front of the car was dented, she said.

Ms Ruth Benson, a maid, said she was cleaning her employer's house when she heard a loud thud.

Ms Benson, 33, who works in one of the landed houses near the accident scene, looked out of a second-floor window and saw a woman's body on the road. Nearby was a black car that had stopped by the road divider.

As a passer-by shielded the woman's body with an umbrella, another performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her.

Said Ms Benson: "It was raining heavily. I felt very nervous and prayed that she would be okay."