Maid who died in Farrer Road hit-and-run was like family to her employers

SINGAPORE - After working for her employers for close to 15 years, Ms Lyn Ocampo Santos was like family to them, said the couple who employed the domestic helper.

"We are very sad. We miss her, her friends miss her and her colleague also misses her," the late Ms Santos' male employer told The Straits Times on Monday (Dec 9) at their home near Farrer Road.

The family also employ another domestic helper.

"One word to best describe her is 'wonderful' - she's very kind and very helpful, that's why she had many friends," said the employer who declined to be named.

The 49-year-old Filipino was killed on Saturday (Dec 7) morning in a hit-and-run accident outside Farrer Road MRT station in Bukit Timah.

The accident happened around 6am that day and Ms Santos was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

ST understands that the driver had lost control of the car, which mounted the kerb and hit Ms Santos.

The police later arrested a 24-year-old man for causing death by dangerous driving.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related Story Maid dies in hit-and-run accident at Farrer Road

Related Story Audi car collides with six parked vehicles in hit-and-run accident

Since the accident on Saturday, many tributes have poured in on Facebook from friends and family of Ms Santos, with many expressing their shock and grief over her death.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported that Ms Santos had taken a bus to the nearby Empress Road Market and Food Centre and was walking along the sheltered walkway when the accident happened.

She went there every morning to shop for groceries and would meet her sister, who also works in Singapore, and other maids at the food centre for breakfast.

The paper also reported that Ms Santos is married and has two sons, aged 18 and seven, back in the Philippines.

She had been planning to make a trip home in March next year to attend her older son's graduation ceremony.

Ms Santos' employer told Shin Min Daily News that she volunteered regularly at a church, and on the day of the incident had gone to the market to buy ingredients for a church event.

Ms Santos' husband is expected to arrive in Singapore in the next few days to collect her body.

Her employer told ST that he is planning to organise a memorial service for her.

The date and location of the memorial service have not been confirmed yet, he said.