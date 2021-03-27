Maid who developed symptoms on first day of work is sole new community case

The sole coronavirus case in the community yesterday is a 26-year-old Myanmar national employed as a foreign domestic worker here, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). This is the first locally transmitted Covid-19 case reported since March 12.

The maid developed a cough and a runny nose on Tuesday, the day she started work at her employer's home. She went to a general practitioner the next day and was tested for Covid-19.

Her test result came back positive on Thursday, and she was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in an ambulance.

Another test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory on Thursday was negative for Covid-19 infection, and the patient's serological test result was positive.

She had previously tested negative for the virus during her stay-home-notice (SHN).

She arrived from Myanmar on Jan 23 and served SHN at a dedicated facility until Feb 6. Her test taken on Feb 5 was negative.

Following her SHN, she moved into a boarding house for maids while waiting for deployment to an employer, and did not leave the boarding house from Feb 6 to Tuesday.

"She could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA from a past infection, but given that we are not able to definitively conclude that she had been infected before her arrival in Singapore, we will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure," said MOH.

MOH said epidemiological investigations into the case are ongoing, and all her identified close contacts, including those at the boarding house and her employer's residence, have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

They will be tested for Covid-19 at the start and end of quarantine, and serological tests will also be done, said MOH.

There are a total of 12 new coronavirus cases, taking Singapore's total to 60,265.

Update on cases

New cases: 12 Imported: 11 (2 Singaporeans, 1 work pass holder, 6 work permit holders, 1 student's pass holder, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 1 (1 work permit holder) In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 1 (1 unlinked case) Active cases: 132 In hospitals: 27 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 105 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,088 Discharged yesterday: 17 TOTAL CASES: 60,265

The other 11 are imported cases that had been placed on SHN or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH. They include two Singaporeans returning from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

With 17 cases discharged yesterday, 60,088 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

There are a total of 12 new coronavirus cases, taking Singapore's total to 60,265. The other 11 are imported cases that had been placed on SHN.

A total of 27 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 105 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.