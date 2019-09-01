Maid levy concession for S'poreans caring for extended family, friends

Any Singaporean caring for an extended family member or friend - who is also a Singaporean and living in the same household - will enjoy levy concessions from today when employing a maid.

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Manpower in a statement yesterday. MOM said it has reviewed the qualifying criteria for the foreign domestic worker concession levy "to better support caregiving arrangements beyond the immediate family".

The concession is currently given to only those who have employed a maid to care for an immediate family member in the same household.

Immediate family members include grandparents, parents, spouses, children or grandchildren, while extended family members refer to, among others, uncles, aunts and cousins. MOM said the change would benefit about 1,000 existing employers.

"Caregiving arrangements in Singapore have evolved over time. Beyond caring for the immediate family members, MOM recognises that Singaporeans are also caring for members of their extended family or friend who lives in the same household," the ministry said.

"The change will provide some support and relief to foreign domestic workers' employers with such arrangements."

The extended family member or friend who needs caregiving assistance must be a child below 16, a person who is at least 67, or those with disabilities certified by an assessor approved by the Agency for Integrated Care. They must also be Singapore citizens.

Those applying to employ a maid from today must indicate in their application that they are living with and caring for a member of their extended family or friend who is eligible. The levy concession will then be granted automatically.

Current employers who qualify under the revised criteria should submit an application through MOM's website for the levy concession.

The employer and the eligible person must have the same registered residential address.