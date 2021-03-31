Maid found lying at foot of Hougang block dies in hospital

A 26-year-old Indonesian maid died after she was found lying at the foot of a block of flats near Hougang MRT station on Monday.

The police yesterday said they received a call for assistance at Block 464 Upper Serangoon Road at 4.53pm. The woman was unconscious when taken to hospital, where she later died.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took a person to Sengkang General Hospital.

The police are investigating.

A neighbour living on the sixth floor, who declined to be named, told The Straits Times that the Indonesian was believed to have been employed by an elderly woman who usually uses a wheelchair.

The neighbour added that the maid had previously spoken of her two children.

The elderly employer, who wanted to be known only as Madam Chen, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that her children had hired the maid to take care of her around six months ago.

She said she had heard the maid crying out for her twice on Monday. But by the time Madam Chen got to the kitchen with her walking stick, the maid was nowhere to be seen.

Madam Chen's children told Shin Min they would contact the maid's agency to settle her funeral arrangements, and the embassy to have her body sent back to Indonesia.

Another Indonesian maid told Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao she had received a text message from the woman, who was her friend, telling her that she felt dizzy and had a headache, at 4.41pm on Monday.

In tears, she told Wanbao she did not see the message and learnt about the incident only after seeing the police downstairs.

ST understands that a window in the flat was open and the maid may have fallen out while cleaning it.

In June 2012, the Manpower Ministry announced that employers of foreign domestic workers were not allowed to let them clean the exterior of windows unless strict safety conditions were met.

Employers who fail to provide safe working conditions can be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to six months.

ST has approached the Ministry of Manpower for comment.

• Additional reporting by Fang Yiyang