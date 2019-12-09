Maid dies after being hit by car at covered walkway

A 49-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car at a covered walkway outside Farrer Road MRT station last Saturday.

The police were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian and a car in Farrer Road, towards Queensway, at about 6am.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

A 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested for causing death by dangerous driving.

Investigations are ongoing.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported that the driver involved in the accident allegedly lost control of the car, resulting in the vehicle crashing into the covered walkway.

The report said the woman who died was a Filipino maid who visited Empress Market, near Farrer Road MRT station, to buy vegetables every day.

Hawkers told Lianhe Wanbao that after doing her shopping, the woman would eat breakfast with her sister and other maids at the market's food centre.

The woman had been working in Singapore for about 15 years and has two sons in the Philippines, the paper said.

The police have urged anyone with information about the accident to submit it online at www. police.gov.sg/iwitness or call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000.

All information will be kept confidential.