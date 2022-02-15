Machine by S'pore start-up can supervise, validate self-taken ARTs

A local start-up has come up with an "ATM", not for withdrawing cash, but to supervise and validate self-administered antigen rapid tests (ARTs) for detecting Covid-19.

The machine, developed by medical supply company Digital Life Line, is set to be trialled with two private healthcare providers here - Raffles Medical Group and Fullerton Health - for its scalability, The Straits Times has learnt.

A spokesman for Raffles Medical Group said it is still exploring the feasibility of the project.

A spokesman for Fullerton Health Group told ST that it is assessing the viability and deployment of the machine.

One of the machines has already been placed at Fullerton Health's testing centre at Raffles City.

Users must first collect a test kit from their healthcare provider and self-register by scanning their NRIC or passport at the kiosk. They must then scan the unique QR code on their kit for tagging.

Once registered, they can perform their test in front of the machine, by following the steps on the screen. The machine's camera will also record the testing process for auditing purposes if needed.

Digital Life Line managing director and chief executive Eddie Chng told ST that the machine is also suited to supervise those taking a saliva ART, including the Pasport test developed by Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore General Hospital and other institutions here.

"Even when the Covid-19 pandemic is over, the machine can still be used for other types of rapid tests, such as for influenza," said Mr Chng.

Once the test is complete, the machine will take a photo of the ART cassette and the results will be automatically sent to the individual and the healthcare provider within 15 to 20 minutes.

"The machine is also equipped with a biohazardous-waste basket, and ultraviolet light for disinfection," he added.

Each machine can handle 10 to 15 tests an hour, and can be fully operational for 24 hours a day.

"The automation will help our healthcare partners overcome their shortage of manpower and help cope with the increasing ART volume, in view of the fast-spreading Omicron variant," said Mr Chng.

Having each test kit tagged to one's IC or passport also ensures that the results of the test cannot be tampered with, he noted.

Mr Chng foresees the machine will be rolled out for pre-event testing at Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events, as well as deployed at schools and at the airport, potentially for pre-departure testing.