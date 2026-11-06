M1 hit by data breach
- M1 said it suffered a data breach on 30 October. Compromised data included names, NRIC details, birth dates, mobile numbers, e-mail addresses and home addresses.
- M1 said no payment card, banking or account access details were taken. It said the breach has been contained and services were not affected.
- M1 will alert affected customers by e-mail or letter. It urged customers to stay alert and verify callers through official channels.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Local telco M1 said on Nov 6 said it had suffered a data breach on Oct 30, with compromised data including customer names, identity card details, dates of birth, mobile numbers, e-mail addresses and addresses.
No payment card details, financial or banking information, or customer account access have been compromised, the telco said, adding that the breach has since been contained.
The telco’s services and business operations were unaffected throughout the incident, and it will alert affected customers via e-mail or letter.
It said: “M1 takes the security and confidentiality of information entrusted to it very seriously, and has been working closely on the ongoing investigations with the relevant authorities and third-party specialists.
“Customers are encouraged to remain vigilant and exercise caution when responding to unsolicited calls, messages or e-mails.”
Customers should verify the identify of those who contact them through official channels, M1 added.