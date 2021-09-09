Luxury boutique Pedder's largest free-standing store in Asia to close

After six years in operation, luxury multi-brand accessories boutique Pedder on Scotts will close on Sept 26.

The 20,000 sq ft store wrapping around the second floor of Scotts Square in Scotts Road is Hong Kong-based retailer Pedder Group's largest free-standing store in Asia.

Specialising in fashionable footwear, handbags and accessories, it opened to much fanfare in 2015, amid an industry-wide retail slump.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for the Pedder Group said Pedder on Scotts will close "as the landlord is changing the retail mix of the mall".

The spokesman did not indicate whether Pedder on Scotts was looking for a new space.

Pedder Group also owns On Pedder at Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Orchard Road. This 2,000 sq ft outlet will remain open.

During lunch yesterday, there were around 10 people in the Pedder on Scotts store. Signs advertised an ongoing sale but not of a closing sale.

Last weekend, the store sent out an SMS alert on a closing clearance sale with up to 80 per cent off.

News of the closure came as a surprise to some customers.

Ms Xenia Wong, 26, shops there about three times a year.

"It's quite shocking as it has been an iconic mainstay at Scotts Square for years. I would definitely drop by to take a look at their offerings when I'm in the mall," said the founder of local skincare label Sigi Skin.

"The store carries a wide variety of brands that are not available in the local market. I usually purchase shoe brands that do not have a main store here in Singapore - such as Amina Muaddi, Malone Souliers and Mach & Mach."

Part of The Lane Crawford Joyce Group, the Pedder Group operates more than 50 stores across Hong Kong, Greater China, Singapore and Jakarta.

CUSTOMER'S REACTION It's quite shocking as it has been an iconic mainstay at Scotts Square for years. I would definitely drop by to take a look at their offerings when I'm in the mall. The store carries a wide variety of brands that are not available in the local market. I usually purchase shoe brands that do not have a main store here in Singapore. MS XENIA WONG, who shops at Pedder on Scotts about three times a year.

Since its opening, Pedder on Scotts has been home to a host of international designer pop-ups, collaborations and exclusive retail collections.

In 2016, French luxury house Chanel set up an airport terminal-themed pop-up store within the space to showcase its Spring-Summer 2016 Ready-to-Wear collection and travel-inspired accessories.

In 2019, the store hosted Uruguayan-American designer Gabriela Hearst and French fashion and shoe designer Pierre Hardy.

Recently, Edinburgh-founded luxury bag brand Strathberry held a pop-up at the concept store, lasting from June to this month, as part of its Singapore launch.

At press time, Scotts Square had yet to respond to queries if it is changing its tenant mix.