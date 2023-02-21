Lunch treat for ST pocket money fund beneficiaries

SINGAPORE - Chef Sho Naganuma hosted a lunch for beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) at the Torasho Ramen & Charcoal Bar on Sunday.

The head chef and director of The Chef Company was celebrating the third anniversary of their Tras Street outlet, which is their first restaurant here.

The company donated $10,000 to STSMPF, which supports needy students.

Five beneficiaries and their families got to savour Japanese cuisine offered at the eatery and chat with Chef Sho, who has been contributing in cash and kind towards the fund for the last three years.

With the chef were STSMPF general manger Tan Bee Heong and beneficiaries Kemi Chu, nine; Nigel Sng, 17; Verel Sng, 15; and Darren Ho, 14.

Started by The Straits Times in 2000, the STSPMF provides pocket money to children from low-income families.

The funds raised go towards helping children offset school-related expenses. Since its inception, the fund has disbursed close to $90 million and helped more than 200,000 students.