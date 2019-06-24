Lunch hot spot

City workers having lunch by the waterfront at the new Boat Quay Food Centre near Empress Place in February 1975 after the Environment Ministry had transformed the makeshift stalls in the area into an orderly site with 58 multi-coloured stalls, 116 tables and stools for 464 people.

Photonico is a website offering high-quality stock photos that celebrate Asian contemporary culture and heritage.

It is a platform that showcases the thousands of editorial and stock photos that our staff and contributing photographers shoot. These photos can be purchased for personal and commercial use at an affordable price.

www.photonico.asia

SEARCH/BUY/USE

SEARCH from a vast selection of curated Asian culture and heritage photos.

BUY photos of old and modern Singapore, travel, nature, food, daily life and more.

USE the photos on different platforms with our various licensing options.

SHOOT/SHARE/EARN

SHOOT your own photos of Singapore and Asian street scenes, nature, daily life and travel. To contribute photos, get in touch with us at team@photonico.asia

SHARE them with us and be part of our community of photographers at Photonico.asia

EARN when your photos are sold with our 50 per cent revenue share programme.