Lucky winners of grand prizes in SPH Shop & Win draw

Mr Wong Chee Seng and Mr Ho Kim Soon took public transport to get to Suntec City yesterday for the annual Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Shop & Win live prize draw, but they could soon be out on a new set of wheels. The two turned out to be the lucky winners of the grand prizes for the draw - a Nissan Sylphy 1.6L for Mr Wong and a Subaru 2.0i-S for Mr Ho. "I am absolutely happy... The certificate of entitlement of my existing car is expiring at the end of this month," said Mr Wong, 50, an IT professional. But he has not decided what he will do with his new Sylphy. Mr Ho, 61, a freelance designer, also has not decided what to do with his new Subaru. But the first-time car owner is "very surprised and happy". Shoppers who spent a minimum of $30 in a single receipt and submitted their entries were eligible for the nine draws, with a total of 83 prizes.