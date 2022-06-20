Lucky draw, games and Zumba for domestic helpers on special day

The weekends would usually see Ms Luz Gabriel hanging out with friends at a park near the church they attend, but yesterday, she visited a carnival instead.

On her day off, with friends in tow, the 50-year-old turned up for the event held at Bible House in Armenian Street.

There was a lucky draw, a Zumba session, a few game booths and a photo-taking corner, where some among the 200 domestic helpers who turned up to celebrate International Domestic Workers' Day struck their best pose.

Attendees were also treated to dinner and snacks.

Ms Gabriel, who has worked in Singapore for 14 years, spent $20 at the flea market where new and pre-loved items such as clothes, books and accessories were sold.

The proceeds collected will go towards future events organised by the Alliance of Domestic Employees Outreach (Adeo), which put together the carnival.

Adeo is an initiative under Hope Initiative Alliance (HIA), a non-profit organisation that supports various communities including migrant workers and people with disabilities.

Some of the items at the flea market were collected by Big At Heart, another non-profit organisation that was among the partners that worked with HIA to organise the event. Filipino helper Crisanta Guiquing, 42, who has worked in Singapore for 16 years, said: "Especially after (two years of the pandemic), I am happy to see everyone gathered together."

Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua, the guest of honour, spoke and shared stories about the two domestic helpers who had been part of her family, one of whom looked after Ms Phua's mother, who had Alzheimer's disease, for 13 years until she died a few years ago.

"She looked after my mother as though she was her own mother. Without her, I will not be standing here," Ms Phua said.