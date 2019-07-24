LTA to review end-2020 PMD safety deadline

In the light of recent fire incidents, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is reviewing whether to bring forward its end-2020 deadline that will ban all personal mobility devices (PMDs) without a certification from public paths.

Currently, riders of PMDs that do not meet the UL2272 standard are banned from using them on public paths after Dec 31, 2020. Retailers are banned from selling such non-compliant devices from July 1.

Two of the three fires that made headlines in the past week involved electric scooters.