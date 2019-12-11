LTA enforcement officer takes down speeding e-scooter rider with gongfu kick

SINGAPORE - An e-scooter rider was sent flying onto a pavement when an active mobility enforcement officer kicked him as he was speeding towards a traffic junction.

The incident, which happened at close to 7pm on Tuesday (Dec 10) in Bedok Reservoir Road, was captured by a vehicle dash-cam and posted on SG Road Vigilante, a Facebook community page.

In the clip, a number of enforcement officers - engaged by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to clamp down on errant usage of personal mobility devices (PMDs) - are seen at the junction.

One officer is spotted running across the dual-carriageway as an e-scooter rider approaches at a significant speed.

As the rider nears the junction without slowing down, the officer is seen side-kicking him. The rider loses control, and his scooter hits the kerb, sending him tumbling onto the pavement behind some shrubs.

He is seen getting up momentarily, before falling down again.

The clip has been shared widely, and garnered hundreds of comments. Reactions have been mixed, with some netizens expressing shock at the officer's use of force, and others saying the rider was clearly in the wrong and could have been hurt more seriously had he sped past the junction and beat a red light.

Facebook user Johari Johan wrote: "Even though PMD rider is in the wrong, the action by the officer is too drastic. Imagine Traffic Police doing that to a motorcycle rider beating a red light."

The Straits Times understands the police are investigating the incident. The rider's condition is not known.

The LTA, which recently banned the use of PMDs on walkways, has been contacted for its comments about the incident.