LTA car smashes into tree after colliding with minibus in Kranji; no one injured

SINGAPORE - A Land Transport Authority car and a minibus collided in Kranji Way on Thursday (April 26), but no one was injured in the incident.

Photos circulating on social media showed the car's bonnet smashed against a tree, while the minibus was left with dents on its left bonnet.

A structure along the pedestrian walkway was also damaged.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a car along Kranji Way towards Kranji Loop on Thursday at 2.30pm.

The spokesman added that no injuries were reported.

When contacted, the LTA said it would not be commenting on the incident as police investigations are ongoing.