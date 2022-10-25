Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1 to close for six to seven years for CRL MRT stations and new viaduct

SINGAPORE - Sections of two major roads in eastern Singapore will be progressively closed starting on Sunday as works on a major project to develop the Changi area proceed apace.

The two roads, a section of Loyang Avenue and two stretches of Pasir Ris Drive 1, will be closed until 2029 and 2028 respectively. A total of 16 bus services will be affected as bus stops along the roads are removed or relocated, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday.

The major road closures are to facilitate the building of Pasir Ris MRT station, Pasir Ris East MRT station and Loyang MRT station on the Cross Island Line (CRL), which should open by 2030.

The closures are also for building a new vehicular viaduct along Loyang Avenue and 3km of new cycling paths in Loyang Avenue, Telok Paku Road, Nicoll Drive, Changi Coast Road and Aviation Park Road.

The first road to close this Sunday is the section of Pasir Ris Drive 1 between Pasir Ris Drive 2 and Drive 4, where works on Pasir Ris East MRT station are ongoing.

This will last until the second quarter of 2028, and cars and buses driving on this road will be diverted to Pasir Ris Street 11 and Street 12.

LTA said it has built three pairs of temporary bus stops in Pasir Ris Street 11 and 12 to make sure commuters still have access to the nine bus services affected.

If motorists want to avoid Pasir Ris Drive 1 altogether, they can use the newly widened Pasir Ris Drive 3, which runs parallel to Pasir Ris Drive 1, it said.

Next, the section of Loyang Avenue between Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Loyang Way will be closed from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2029 for works on Loyang MRT station and a new Loyang Viaduct.

Drivers on this road going towards both Tampines Expressway and Changi Village will be diverted to Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Loyang Way, which have been recently widened, LTA said. Park connectors nearby will also be diverted.

Meanwhile, additional connecting roads have been added between the nearby Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Loyang Lane, Loyang Lane and Loyang Crescent and Loyang Crescent and Loyang Avenue to help spread out the traffic bypassing the affected section.

LTA has also specially constructed a new bus-only corridor in Loyang Way, where seven bus services will be temporarily diverted to. The closure of Loyang Avenue will require LTA to remove six bus stops, it said, while two bus stops will be relocated to the bus-only corridor.