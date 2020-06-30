Lower electricity bills as tariffs to fall 15% for next 3 months

SINGAPORE - Households can expect lower electricity bills for the next three months.

Electricity tariffs are set to decrease by an average of 15 per cent in the third quarter of the year, SP Group said on Tuesday (June 30).

For the period from July 1 to Sept 30, electricity tariffs will fall by 3.42 cents per kilowatt hour (kwh) compared with the previous quarter, arising from lower energy costs.

Excluding the goods and services tax (GST), this translates to a decrease from 23.02 cents per kwh to 19.60 cents per kwh for households powered by SP Group.

The average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room Housing Board flats will decrease by $12, excluding GST.

The SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, which is the electricity industry regulator.