Low says it didn't occur to him to check agent's contract terms

Former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang took the stand for the first time yesterday afternoon in the ongoing Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) trial.

And the three-hour cross-examination began on a contentious note, with testy exchanges between the veteran politician and Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

Mr Singh made the case that the WP had planned to appoint a new managing agent established by trusted party supporters to run Aljunied Town Council almost immediately after winning the GRC in the 2011 General Election.

Mr Low, however, countered that FM Solutions & Services was formed as a contingency plan.

This was one of the main issues raised in the mulitmillion-dollar civil suit to recover alleged improper payments made by the opposition-led AHTC to its managing agent.

Mr Singh, who is representing Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council, also charged that Mr Low and his fellow town councillors had put their "political supporters ahead of the residents' interests".

Mr Low had failed to check on the contractual obligations of the existing managing agent, CPG Facilities Management, when it asked to be released from its contract, he said.

Related Story AHTC trial: Testy showdown between Low Thia Khiang and Davinder Singh over language use

The WP MP conceded that he did not check CPG's contract, adding that it was not on his mind.

The trial continues today.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS