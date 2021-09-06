Low-income families receive korban meat

Jamiyah Singapore and the People's Association distributed korban meat to 150 low-income families in Marine Parade GRC at Braddell Heights Community Club yesterday.

Each family received 2kg of mutton or beef.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, adviser to Marine Parade GRC grassroots organisations and an MP for the GRC, was the guest of honour.

The distribution is part of the annual korban programme.

Since July 31, Jamiyah has conducted two such meat distribution exercises - to donors who had carried out their korban obligations with Jamiyah, and to low-income families in Bukit Batok SMC.

This year, Jamiyah is distributing korban meat to about 4,200 families of all races in 17 constituencies, up from 3,553 families in 14 constituencies last year.

The meat distribution exercises for the remaining 15 constituencies are being planned for the coming weekends this month.

Malavika Menon