Low-carbon hydrogen could supply Singapore’s energy needs by 2050

SINGAPORE – Low-carbon hydrogen could potentially supply up to half of Singapore’s power needs by 2050, and play a key role in helping the Republic to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century.

Hydrogen can be used a low-carbon fuel or feedstock, releasing little to no greenhouse gases when burned. When produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy, hydrogen could have close to zero emissions.

Delivering the Singapore Energy Lecture at the start of the Singapore International Energy Week on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that low-carbon hydrogen is being seen as an increasingly promising solution.

“While the technology and supply chains are still nascent, momentum has picked up substantially in recent years. Global investment in low-carbon hydrogen has increased exponentially, backed by policies from countries around the world to accelerate its production and usage,” said Mr Wong.

There was now a growing pipeline of production projects worldwide, and key technologies being trialled were expected to become commercially available in the coming years, he noted.

As a result, these developments have given the authorities confidence that low-carbon hydrogen can be the “next frontier” in domestic efforts to reduce Singapore’s emissions, alongside other renewable energy sources domestically, such as solar power, and electricity imports.

This comes as Singapore has decided to raise its climate ambition, with greenhouse gas emissions reaching 60 million tonnes by 2030 after peaking its emissions earlier, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, from the current pledge of peaking emissions at around 65 million tonnes by 2030.

The power sector accounts for about 40 per cent of Singapore’s emissions. While a report released by the Energy Market Authority in March had low-carbon hydrogen as a potential solution to helping Singapore achieve net zero emissions by 2050, this would require strong global cooperation, and for energy and digital technologies to develop rapidly enough.

With land constraints and limited resources, the bulk of low-carbon hydrogen would likely have to come from imports.

Mr Wong noted that low-carbon hydrogen could also decarbonise sectors that cannot be easily electrified, for instance, hydrogen could be used as a feedstock in semiconductor plants and petrochemical processes.

“Besides lowering emissions, it also allows companies to produce sustainable products that could fetch a green premium,” he added.

In addition, hydrogen could also be used to produce low-carbon fuels in the maritime and aviation sectors.

To prepare for the deployment of hydrogen domestically and to build a hydrogen supply chain in Asia, Singapore will experiment with advanced hydrogen technologies that could soon be commercially ready.