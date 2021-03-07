Loud bang causes alarm after 45kg of chlorine powder poured into sewers

Residents were startled by a loud bang on Friday after 45kg of chlorine powder was poured into the public sewers by a swimming school.

A maintenance keeper at the school in Jurong East had discarded it without realising it would cause a reaction, the school said.

The Happy Fish Swim School worker acted at about 8.30pm after noticing a strong smell from the chlorine drum.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The school's founder Tan Jian Yong said the maintenance keeper had taken the initiative to discard the chlorine powder into the sewers without knowing it would cause issues.

He wrote on Facebook: "Chlorine is very reactive to germs, bacteria and other chemical compounds which can be found in general sewers, as a result, it inevitably caused a chemical reaction. A loud sound alarmed neighbouring residents."

Mr Tan said the school's operations were unaffected and classes would continue as normal.

He added that the maintenance keeper was taken to hospital for a check-up.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 8.35pm.

Firefighters used a water jet to mitigate the presence of gas produced by the chemical reaction.

A spokesman for national water agency PUB said that a large amount of calcium hypochlorite had been discharged into the sewers.

The chlorine compound is commonly used as a disinfectant or bleaching agent.

The spokesman said the mishap had not affected the sewerage system or the quality of used water, which flows to reclamation plants for treatment.

"PUB is investigating the incident and continues to monitor the situation closely," he added.