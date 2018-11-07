Lorry knocks down lamp post, flips on its side after crashing into PIE centre divider

SINGAPORE - A lorry crashed into the centre divider of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday (Nov 7), knocking down a lamp post and blocking an entire lane of traffic in the opposite direction.

Footage of the incident circulating on messaging apps shows the lorry travelling in the leftmost lane of the four-lane expressway in the direction of Tuas at around 11.50am.

Without warning, the lorry swerves sharply to the right, cutting across three lanes of traffic before smashing into the centre divider and knocking down a lamp post. The impact also flips the lorry on its side.

The police said that two taxis and a second lorry were involved in the incident.

The Straits Times understands that the lorry in the video was attempting to change lanes when the second lorry collided with its rear.

This caused the lorry in the video to surge forward and hit the centre divider, knocking down the lamp post which subsequently fell on the two taxis on the other side of the PIE.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call on the incident at around 12.20pm.

A man in his 20s was pulled out from the lorry that crashed into the centre divider, without the use of any tools. He declined to be taken to the hospital.

ST understands that his injuries were minor.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.