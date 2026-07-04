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Lorry driver trapped after multi-vehicle accident on AYE; four taken to hospital

The five-vehicle collision happened on July 3 on the AYE.

SINGAPORE – A lorry driver was trapped in his seat after a multi-vehicle accident on the AYE on July 3, and had to be rescued with the use of hydraulic equipment.

He, alongside two other male lorry drivers and one trailer driver, was taken to hospital following the accident involving four lorries and a trailer.

In response to media queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on July 4 that they were alerted to the accident on the AYE towards Tuas, before the Benoi Road exit, at about 11.15am on July 3.

The authorities added that the four drivers, aged between 28 and 55, were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another individual was assessed for minor injuries but declined hospital treatment.

According to Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News, members of the public reported that the five-vehicle collision caused traffic congestion stretching as far as Jurong Pier Road, and lasted until noon.

Photos from the scene show debris scattered beneath the vehicles, with at least one lorry sustaining significant damage that caused its chassis to be torn apart.

The accident caused traffic congestion stretching as far as Jurong Pier Road, and lasted until noon. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

According to annual statistics released in February by the Traffic Police, the number of traffic deaths hit a 10-year high in 2025, with 149 people killed.

The number of people injured in accidents also climbed from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

Police investigations into the latest accident are ongoing.