Lorry driver trapped after accident involving two vehicles in Loyang

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The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident along Loyang Avenue towards Tampines Avenue 9 at about 10.55am on Sept 16.

SINGAPORE – A lorry driver was trapped in his seat after an accident between two vehicles in Loyang Avenue on Sept 16 .

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident involving two lorries along Loyang Avenue towards Tampines Avenue 9 at about 10.55am on Sept 16 .



SCDF freed a person who was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a lorry using hydraulic rescue equipment .



The 58-year-old lorry driver and his 46-year-old male passenger were taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Footage posted on Reddit of the scene shows a lorry bearing the logo of EBS Logistics partially mounted on a kerb. A traffic light can be seen lying on the road.

An alert sent by the MyTransport.SG app at about 11.35am said 14 bus services were delayed by up to 20 minutes because of the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Traffic Police (TP) said on Aug 28 that Singapore’s traffic situation remains worrying, with more accidents and more people getting injured in the first half of 2026 than in the same period in 2025.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026, according to latest figures in TP’s mid-year road traffic statistics.

However, the number of fatalities fell from 79 in the first half of 2025 to 61 in the first half of 2026, and the number of fatal accidents dropped from 78 to 60.

Traffic deaths had hit a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, compared with 141 in 2016.

The number of people injured had also risen, from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The Straits Times has contacted EBS Logistics and the Land Transport Authority for comment.