Lorry driver pinned to seat after accident in Jurong; freed after an hour

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver was pinned to his seat after an accident on Friday (May 21) with a van near the junction of Toh Guan Road and Toh Guan Road East in Jurong East.

The lorry's cabin was crushed inwards and the driver's legs were severely trapped near the vehicle's accelerator and brake pedals, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

SCDF said it received a call for assistance at 10.15am and emergency responders from Jurong and Clementi Fire Stations were dispatched to the scene.

Rescuers from SCDF's elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) were also deployed "due to the intricacy of the rescue operation".

"Within the confined space in the lorry, DART rescuers manoeuvred delicately, using a slew of hydraulic rescue equipment to cut through the crushed cabin to access the trapped driver," said the SCDF.

It said a paramedic actively monitored the driver's vital signs throughout the rescue operation.

The entire rescue operation took almost an hour.

SCDF said the driver of the van was able to leave his vehicle and was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The lorry driver was conscious throughout the rescue operation and was conveyed to National University Hospital.