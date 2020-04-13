Lorry driver arrested for going against traffic on TPE

A 28-year-old driver has been arrested after videos of him driving a lorry against the flow of traffic along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) made the rounds on social media. The police said they were alerted to the incident at 11.40pm last Thursday through several calls from the public. No injuries were reported.

Videos of the incident show a yellow lorry being driven at high speed against the flow of traffic. The driver was also flashing the lorry's headlights as he drove. Dashcam footage from other cars on the road showed them steering clear of the vehicle as it drove past them. The police said the driver was arrested last Saturday for dangerous driving, and his licence was suspended.

Those convicted of dangerous driving may be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to $5,000 or both for the first conviction, and jailed for up to two years, fined $10,000 or both for a second conviction. In addition, they may be disqualified from driving, the police said.