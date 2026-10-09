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Lorry driver arrested for driving without due care and attention after accident at Dunearn Road

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Photos uploaded on social media show the vehicle lying on its side, next to a height barrier indicating a 3m limit.

Photos uploaded on social media show the vehicle lying on its side, next to a height barrier indicating a 3m limit.

PHOTO: SGRV FRONT MAN/FACEBOOK

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Clay Lim

  • A 24-year-old lorry driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention after an accident on Dunearn Road, Singapore, on Oct 8.
  • Police said they were alerted at about 7.25pm to a lorry accident towards Newton Circus; social media photos showed the vehicle on its side near a 3m height barrier.
  • No injuries were reported, and the driver is assisting police with investigations, which are still ongoing.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A 24-year-old lorry driver has been arrested for driving without due care and attention, following an accident at Dunearn Road on Oct 8.

The police said on Oct 9 that it was alerted to an accident involving a lorry at Dunearn Road towards Newton Circus at about 7.25pm the previous day.

Photos uploaded on social media show the vehicle lying on its side, next to a height barrier indicating a 3m limit.

In one photo, people can be seen standing on top of the vehicle, which appears to have blocked part of the road.

Police said no injuries were reported and the driver is assisting with investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.