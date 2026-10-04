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Lorry catches fire in Race Course Road; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE – A lorry burst into flames in Race Course Road in the wee hours of Oct 4, sparking a minor commotion but causing no reported injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 2.15am.

The fire, which involved the engine compartment of the lorry, was put out with a water jet and a hose reel, the SCDF said in response to queries.

At least one resident in the area was woken by the predawn commotion.

A 33-year-old resident living at Block 684 Race Course Road, who gave his name as Mr Wong, said he heard a loud bang at around 2.24am , followed by the blare of sirens and car horns.

“When I looked out of my window, I saw the lorry on fire,” Mr Wong told The Straits Times, adding that no one appeared to be near the burning vehicle at the time. He noted that another fire had occurred at the same block in August.

Mr Wong said he later saw the charred lorry parked at the same spot at 3.11pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Vehicle fires accounted for the largest category of fires in non-building premises locally in 2025, despite SCDF recording a 12.3% drop to 193 cases compared with the previous year.

According to SCDF, such fires are mainly caused by ignition sources like overheating and electrical faults within the engine compartment.

Vehicle owners are advised to service their vehicle regularly at authorised workshops to ensure electrical, engine and fuel systems are inspected for defects.

Drivers should also check for fluid leakages before setting off and avoid making unauthorised modifications to their vehicles.